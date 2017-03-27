Gouverneur trio charged in theft, forgery

State police on March 20 charged Floyd R. Cousino, 56, of 79 Beckwith St., with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument. On March 10 troopers charged Gail M. Wylie, 43, of 2662 Route 58, with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny, and David J. Creech, 65, also of 2662 Route 58, with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

