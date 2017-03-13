Gouverneur man faces drug charge and aggravated unlicensed operation
Richard L. Jesmer, 24, of Gouverneur was arrested on Dorwin Street March 15 at 9:37 p.m. on traffic violations and a drug charge following a traffic stop.
