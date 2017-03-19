Gouverneur man charged with violating court order
Village police said they charged Zachary A. Richardson, 28, of 106 North Gordon St., with second-degree criminal contempt, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly contacting a victim in violation of an order of protection issued in Gouverneur Court.
