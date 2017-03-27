Gouverneur man charged with possessin...

Gouverneur man charged with possessing forged check

State police on March 20 charged Floyd R. Cousino, 56, of 79 Beckwith St., with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument. Troopers charge that at about 12 p.m. on Oct. 17 Mr. Cousino stole a check belonging to Fullerville Community Church from a 65-year-old Gouverneur man in charge of the account, forged the man's name and attempted to cash it at Gouverneur Savings & Loan Bank.

