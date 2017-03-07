Gouverneur man charged with imprisonment

Gouverneur man charged with imprisonment

State police on Sunday charged Eric P. June, 33, of 96 Island Branch Road, with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was also cited with second-degree harassment.

