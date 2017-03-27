Gouverneur man charged with harassment
State police on March 12 charged Michael D. Matice, 34, of 327 Hull Road, with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. Troopers charge that at about 4:55 p.m. on March 11 Mr. Matice made a threat via text message from his phone threatening harm to a 33-year-old DeKalb woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|internet trolls
|Sun
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Sun
|Friend
|10
|Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|19
|Don Peck Auction Fraud (Apr '12)
|Mar 24
|ghk
|69
|Linda Matice
|Mar 23
|YOMOMS SIDEPIECE
|10
|Eric Graham
|Mar 21
|Youreaidiot
|11
|Jail time for Tristan?
|Mar 21
|rediculousness
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC