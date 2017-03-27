Gouverneur man charged with harassment

State police on March 12 charged Michael D. Matice, 34, of 327 Hull Road, with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. Troopers charge that at about 4:55 p.m. on March 11 Mr. Matice made a threat via text message from his phone threatening harm to a 33-year-old DeKalb woman.

