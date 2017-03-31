Gouverneur man charged with harassment

Gouverneur man charged with harassment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police on March 12 charged Michael D. Matice, 34, of 327 Hull Road, with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. Troopers charge that at 4:55 p.m. on March 11, Mr. Matice made a threat via text from his phone threatening harm to a 33-year-old DeKalb woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katrina roe 13 hr Concerned mom 1
Rock Island road 23 hr Matthew6616 4
How long will it be before Wed iwannaknow 1
gouverneur school Wed buwheat 1
internet trolls Mar 26 Troll 28
Ashley Fuller Mar 26 Friend 10
Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13) Mar 25 Anonymous 19
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC