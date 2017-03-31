Gouverneur man charged with harassment
State police on March 12 charged Michael D. Matice, 34, of 327 Hull Road, with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. Troopers charge that at 4:55 p.m. on March 11, Mr. Matice made a threat via text from his phone threatening harm to a 33-year-old DeKalb woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katrina roe
|13 hr
|Concerned mom
|1
|Rock Island road
|23 hr
|Matthew6616
|4
|How long will it be before
|Wed
|iwannaknow
|1
|gouverneur school
|Wed
|buwheat
|1
|internet trolls
|Mar 26
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Mar 26
|Friend
|10
|Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|19
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC