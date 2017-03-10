Gouverneur man charged with assault

Village police on Tuesday charged Zachary A. Richardson, 28, Gouverneur, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. Police charge that on Sunday at a North Gordon Street residence, Mr. Richardson engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed individual before he allegedly punched the person with a closed fist several times about the arm, causing physical injury.

