Gouverneur man charged with assault
Village police on Tuesday charged Zachary A. Richardson, 28, Gouverneur, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. Police charge that on Sunday at a North Gordon Street residence, Mr. Richardson engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed individual before he allegedly punched the person with a closed fist several times about the arm, causing physical injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fowler judge
|11 hr
|Kelly S
|34
|Linda Matice
|14 hr
|ready
|8
|Eric Graham
|16 hr
|mmerritt
|10
|Rock Island road
|23 hr
|Jenn
|3
|Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv?
|Mar 7
|Lol
|45
|looking
|Mar 5
|LoL
|3
|northern collision , wondering where the qualit...
|Mar 3
|coveryourtrAckSS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC