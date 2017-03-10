Gouverneur man charged with assault

Gouverneur man charged with assault

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Village police on Tuesday charged Zachary A. Richardson, 28, Gouverneur, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. Police charge that on Sunday at a North Gordon Street residence, Mr. Richardson engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed individual before he allegedly punched the person with a closed fist several times about the arm, causing physical injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fowler judge 11 hr Kelly S 34
Linda Matice 14 hr ready 8
Eric Graham 16 hr mmerritt 10
Rock Island road 23 hr Jenn 3
Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv? Mar 7 Lol 45
looking Mar 5 LoL 3
northern collision , wondering where the qualit... Mar 3 coveryourtrAckSS 8
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC