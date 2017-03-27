Gouverneur man arrested for criminal contempt, jailed following arraignment
Zachary Richardson, 28, of Gouverneur, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Gouverneur Police Department and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Police said the arrest stems from an investigation of a March 17 incident, when it is alleged he made contact with a protected party who had a no contact order of protection against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katrina roe
|22 hr
|Concerned mom
|1
|Rock Island road
|Thu
|Matthew6616
|4
|How long will it be before
|Wed
|iwannaknow
|1
|gouverneur school
|Wed
|buwheat
|1
|Gouverneur man charged with harassment
|Mar 27
|fred
|1
|internet trolls
|Mar 26
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Mar 26
|Friend
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC