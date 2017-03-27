Gouverneur man arrested for criminal ...

Gouverneur man arrested for criminal contempt, jailed following arraignment

Zachary Richardson, 28, of Gouverneur, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Gouverneur Police Department and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Police said the arrest stems from an investigation of a March 17 incident, when it is alleged he made contact with a protected party who had a no contact order of protection against him.

