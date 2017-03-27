Gouverneur man and woman face forgery-related charges

An ongoing state police investigation into two forgery incidents - one reported on March 1 and the other on Oct. 17, 2016 -- has resulted in charges for two Gouverneur residents. Richard D. Whitney, 56, was arrested March 28 at 1:56 p.m. at 1530 county Route 24, Fowler, for second-degree possession of a forged instrument in connection with one of the incidents reported March 1. The March 1 incident also resulted in a charge for Gail M. Wylie, 43, who was arrested March 30 at noon on Rock Island Street in the village, for second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.