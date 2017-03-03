Former Fowler town justice pleaded guilty to accepting sexual favors as bribes

Paul M. Lamson, 62, of 1992 Route 812, Gouverneur, pleaded guilty to a Superior Court Information charging him with felony third-degree bribe-receiving and misdemeanor official misconduct as part of a plea deal with the state attorney general's office. According to court documents, in or about May 2016 in the town of Fowler and while acting as the town justice, Mr. Lamson solicited, accepted and agreed to accept sexual favors from an individual known to the Attorney General's office, who had a pending criminal case before Mr. Lamson.

