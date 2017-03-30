Former Fowler town justice pleaded gu...

Former Fowler town justice pleaded guilty Friday to accepting bribes for sexual favors

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Paul M. Lamson, 62, of 1992 Route 812, Gouverneur, pleaded guilty to a Superior Court Information charging him with felony third-degree bribe-receiving and misdemeanor official misconduct as part of a plea deal with the state attorney general's office. As part of the plea deal, Mr. Lamson will be sentenced to two to six years in prison and the plea will satisfy a number of uncharged crimes.

