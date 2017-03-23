County risk manager assigned to watch...

County risk manager assigned to watch workplace safety

St. Lawrence County's new risk manager hopes to reduce costs by improving workplace safety for county, town and village employees. Paul J. Baxter, 38, of Canton, started in his new role March 6 and works under the supervision of County Attorney Stephen D. Button.

