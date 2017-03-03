Club organized 84 years ago in Massena still going strong
In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as president, construction of the Golden Gate Bridge began in San Francisco, the Lone Ranger program premiered on the radio, beer that was no more than 3.2 percent alcohol was made legal again, and Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Germany. And, in Massena, the Monday Luncheon Club was born - and still goes strong today, 84 years after it began.
