Club organized 84 years ago in Massen...

Club organized 84 years ago in Massena still going strong

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as president, construction of the Golden Gate Bridge began in San Francisco, the Lone Ranger program premiered on the radio, beer that was no more than 3.2 percent alcohol was made legal again, and Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Germany. And, in Massena, the Monday Luncheon Club was born - and still goes strong today, 84 years after it began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fowler judge 8 min Justice served 22
Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv? 5 hr Poopdick 42
northern collision , wondering where the qualit... 14 hr coveryourtrAckSS 8
Should've been 22 hr Fawn mcintosh 1
News Historic Ogdensburg synagogue being offered for... Thu Tory 1
Ashley Fuller Feb 28 friend 01 8
Gouverneur gym Feb 27 Lmao 22
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC