Cazenovia woman charged with unlawful alcohol possession

State police charged Audrey M. Burbridge, 19, of Cazenovia, with unlawful possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and ticketed her on a charge of speed in zone at 12:03 p.m. Saturday on state Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. She was released on an appearance ticket.

