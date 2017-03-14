Brasher man gets prison for sex act w...

Brasher man gets prison for sex act with a child

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A St. Lawrence County Court judge called a Brasher man “evil and vile” before sentencing him to prison Monday for engaging in sexual acts with a child. County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne told Clark that the only reason he agreed to go along with the plea offer and not go to trial was to save Clark's child victim from reliving the nightmare of what he did to her.

