Brasher man gets prison for sex act with a child
A St. Lawrence County Court judge called a Brasher man “evil and vile” before sentencing him to prison Monday for engaging in sexual acts with a child. County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne told Clark that the only reason he agreed to go along with the plea offer and not go to trial was to save Clark's child victim from reliving the nightmare of what he did to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur man charged with harassment
|Mon
|fred
|1
|internet trolls
|Mar 26
|Troll
|28
|Ashley Fuller
|Mar 26
|Friend
|10
|Who is Natalie Besaw (Sep '13)
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|19
|Don Peck Auction Fraud (Apr '12)
|Mar 24
|ghk
|69
|Linda Matice
|Mar 23
|YOMOMS SIDEPIECE
|10
|Eric Graham
|Mar 21
|Youreaidiot
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC