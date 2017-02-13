Star Lake man charged with criminal m...

Star Lake man charged with criminal mischief

State police on Thursday charged Timothy J. Brown, 59, of 125 Benson Mines Golf Course Road, with misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was also cited with second-degree harassment.

