Sen. Ritchie hosting FFA members during senate agriculture meeting

State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, is hosting members of the Future Farmers of America chapters from across the state and from local school districts - including South Jefferson, Carthage, Gouverneur and Belleville Henderson-on Tuesday in Albany during the first Senate Agriculture Committee meeting of the year. During the meeting, Sen. Ritchie will discuss her plans to help New York state farmers during this year's legislative session and listen to FFA members talk about what they are seeing in the industry today.

