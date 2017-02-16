Ogdensburg woman arrested on a warrant in Gouverneur, remanded to county jail
Bambi L. Cohen, 34, Ogdensburg, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:35 p.m., by village police on Ford Street for petit larceny.
