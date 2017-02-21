Historic Ogdensburg synagogue being offered for sale
The historic Anshe Zophen synagogue on Greene Street - once one of the most active Jewish houses of worship in the area - is now up for sale. The Congregation Anshe Zophen was founded in 1875 but it wasn't until 1924 that the group purchased the former Unitarian Church at 416 Greene St., according to historical archives.
