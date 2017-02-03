Gouverneur woman charged with unlawful imprisonment
Village police on Wednesday charged Destiny Jo S. Hart, 18, Gouverneur with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment. She was also cited with disorderly conduct.
