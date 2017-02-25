Gouverneur woman charged with crimina...

Gouverneur woman charged with criminal contempt

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police on Friday charged Brooke L. Bressette, 27, of Gouverneur, with first-degree criminal contempt, a class-E felony. State police could not provide further information related to this charge because it is being handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

