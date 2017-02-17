Gouverneur residents named to SUNY De...

Gouverneur residents named to SUNY Delhi dean's list for fall 2016

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Cade Stevens and Sabrina Whitford, both of Gouverneur, were recently named to the dean's list at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ogdensburg woman arrested on a warrant in Gouve... 4 hr GBman86 1
Ashley Fuller Sun Friend 3
Gouverneur man charged with shoplifting from Ki... Sat the condemed 15
who is charity latray (May '11) Feb 15 Bitch be Nasty 30
Gouverneur gym Feb 14 Yup 20
Why Gouvemanure Stinks Feb 13 Loligagging 10
News Gouverneur man faces 16 charges after allegedly... Feb 10 See ya 1
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC