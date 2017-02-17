Gouverneur residents named to SUNY Delhi dean's list for fall 2016
Cade Stevens and Sabrina Whitford, both of Gouverneur, were recently named to the dean's list at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.
