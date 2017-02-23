Gouverneur man pleads not guilty to a...

Gouverneur man pleads not guilty to area burglaries

55 min ago

A Gouverneur man pleaded not guilty Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court to a Superior Court information charging him multiple burglaries last year in the town. Joshua R. Daniels, 35, of 275 West Barney St. pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony third-degree burglary.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for St Lawrence County was issued at February 23 at 3:30PM EST

