Gouverneur man faces 16 charges after allegedly breaking protection order

Joshua R. Daniels, 34, was charged at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 3 charged with 10 counts of second-degree criminal contempt and six counts of sixth-degree conspiracy, all misdemeanors. Police alleged that between Jan. 12 and 20, Daniels, made 10 phone calls to another person, in violation of a stay-away order of protection.

