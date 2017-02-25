Cooperative Extension offers gardenin...

Cooperative Extension offers gardening classes with expert

Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a three-part gardening series, titled “Pepper Pointers, Garlic Guidance and Asparagus Tips,” to be taught by Paul Hetzler, horticulture and natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County and the Times' Ag Update columnist, Wednesdays, March 1, 8 and 15, at Gouverneur High School. The course, to help both new and experienced vegetable gardeners to maximize yield and personal satisfaction while keeping cost and stress to a minimum, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The fee is $10 per class or $25 for the series.

