Barn and apartment lost, trailer saved in Macomb fire

A barn and an apartment were destroyed, but a nearby trailer was saved by fire fighters, during an early morning blaze Thursday near Black Lake in the town of Macomb. The fire was reported to central dispatch in Canton at 7:09 a.m., regarding a fire at 360 South Woods Road, Macomb.

