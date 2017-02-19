Ag Academy offers an alternative to St. Lawrence Couny 12th graders
Naomi A. Moon, a junior at Gouverneur Central School, has wanted to be a veterinarian for as long as she can remember. The 16-year-old plans to attend the Agricultural Studies Academy, a full-day program offered to all St. Lawrence County high school seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gouverneur man charged with shoplifting from Ki...
|17 hr
|the condemed
|15
|who is charity latray (May '11)
|Feb 15
|Bitch be Nasty
|30
|Gouverneur gym
|Feb 14
|Yup
|20
|Why Gouvemanure Stinks
|Feb 13
|Loligagging
|10
|Gouverneur man faces 16 charges after allegedly...
|Feb 10
|See ya
|1
|five year pistol permit renewal (Jul '13)
|Feb 9
|brown
|58
|Did Jason Bartholomew die?
|Feb 6
|Please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC