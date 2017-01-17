Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Owners of nearly 40 Adirondack camps that could be demolished still have many questions relating to negotiations with the landowner, Danzer Forestland, and the Department of Conservation following a recent meeting. A meeting was held Jan. 11 in the St. Lawrence County Legislative Chamber in Canton between Sen. Patty Ritchie, hunting camp owners and representatives from Sen. Betty Little's office and Sen. Joe Griffo's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.