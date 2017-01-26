Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, have Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Community Health Center of the North Country officials concerned that cuts could have a negative effect on local healthcare. In the November general election, the Republicans won majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, plus the presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv?
|2 hr
|me
|32
|Shawn Crawn
|2 hr
|say what?
|1
|Ashley Fuller
|Fri
|Wth
|1
|Katelin T (Katelins country crafts)
|Fri
|Dumbfucks
|7
|Isaac Weller
|Fri
|Betty
|4
|An open letter from Scott Reddick (Jul '10)
|Jan 26
|Hmmm
|16
|Fowler judge
|Jan 25
|Brad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC