Story from NorthCountryNow.com
St. Lawrence County legislators officially appointed Henry Leader R-Gouverneur as the District 5's new representative Monday at the organizational board meeting. Leader serves as attorney for the village and town of Gouverneur and will now represent the towns of DePeyster and Gouverneur on the county legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dope buyers
|2 hr
|Feel bad
|22
|Who is natasha lajoy
|10 hr
|true story
|3
|MISSY HUGeASS
|11 hr
|well
|25
|Gouverneur man jailed for numerous area break-ins
|15 hr
|LockTHEMup
|4
|People that should never have kids
|Tue
|Lol
|67
|Cambry Court's new housing!
|Mon
|What
|8
|Katelins country crafts
|Dec 31
|trump for god 2020
|14
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC