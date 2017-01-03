Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: North Country Now

St. Lawrence County legislators officially appointed Henry Leader R-Gouverneur as the District 5's new representative Monday at the organizational board meeting. Leader serves as attorney for the village and town of Gouverneur and will now represent the towns of DePeyster and Gouverneur on the county legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dope buyers 2 hr Feel bad 22
Who is natasha lajoy 10 hr true story 3
MISSY HUGeASS 11 hr well 25
News Gouverneur man jailed for numerous area break-ins 15 hr LockTHEMup 4
People that should never have kids Tue Lol 67
Cambry Court's new housing! Mon What 8
Katelins country crafts Dec 31 trump for god 2020 14
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC