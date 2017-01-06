St. Lawrence County property transact...

St. Lawrence County property transactions

Town of Fowler: 5.61 acres more or less, Lot 173, bounded by County Route 135, Andrew S. Simmons, Gouverneur, sold to Merton E. and Donna S. Parkes, DePeyster $148,500 Town of DePeyster: Unknown acres, bounded by Stillwell Farm, Wayne A. Latham and Clara Jane Warren, Ogdensburg, sold to Mackenzie L. Simmons, Gouverneur $58,500 Town of Colton: 847 acres more or less, Great Lot 95 and Great Lot 46, bounded by Kayem Properties LLC, Sedona, Ariz., sold to Clarke Holdings LLC, Rochester $450,000 City of Ogdensburg: 0.15 of an acre more or less, Block 20, bounded by Albany Avenue and Rensselaer Avenue, Michael A. and Tracy L. Stelma, Clarks Summit, Pa., sold to Sara Walrath, Ogdensburg $89,500 Town of Potsdam: 6.20 acres more or less, Mile square 54, bounded by Bagdad Road, Charles L. and Jeanette A. McKay, Potsdam, sold to Antonio L. Orologio and Rachel L. Eickhoff, Norwood $168,500 Town of ... (more)

