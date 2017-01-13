St. Lawrence County legislatora s Facebook post bashes President Obama, draws criticism

A Facebook post written by St. Lawrence County legislator Joel L. LaPierre, R-Fowler, degrades outgoing President Barack Obama and suggests that the president and his family should be packed up and sent off on a one-way trip to Kenya. Moreover, the Jan. 5 post on Mr. LaPierre's personal Facebook page characterizes Mr. Obama as a Muslim and pokes fun at the size of his ears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.