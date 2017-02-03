SLC lawmakers move to censure LaPierr...

SLC lawmakers move to censure LaPierre for racist tirade against Obama

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: North County Public Radio

More than 100 people packed into St. Lawrence County's legislative chambers on Monday night. The board voted 12-2 to censure Joel LaPierre .

