Salmon River boys hold off Massena for Central hoops win
OFA 88, Potsdam 55: Canton 78, Gouverneur 47: At Jerry Hourihan Gym, the Wildcats led 28-27 at the half after going on a 17-6 run in the second quarter but the Bears found their offensive stride in the second half, sealing the comeback victory with a 21-5 surge in the fourth quarter. Louden Porter notched four three-pointers in a 30-point effort as Canton remained undefeated atop the Central standings.
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug bust
|9 hr
|Sleeping around
|4
|How about them DG girls
|Thu
|Wonderfully fabulous
|1
|John hart
|Thu
|WHothefuckcares
|10
|I heard Bob Garafalo died ???
|Jan 9
|EthanT14
|3
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|Jan 9
|observer
|113
|Katelins country crafts
|Jan 9
|What
|15
|edwards fire dept.
|Jan 8
|Firechief091
|5
