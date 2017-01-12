Gouverneur prison inmate charged with...

Gouverneur prison inmate charged with drug possession

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police on Thursday charged Julian Lopez, 28, an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, with felony first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is charged that on or about Oct. 12 at the prison and during a strip frisk, Mr. Lopez was found to have six Suboxone strips secreted in his anus while being admitted into the Special Housing Unit of the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How about them DG girls 6 hr Wonderfully fabulous 1
John hart 11 hr WHothefuckcares 10
Drug bust 13 hr Residents 2
I heard Bob Garafalo died ??? Jan 9 EthanT14 3
Casablanca Five (Sep '11) Jan 9 observer 113
Katelins country crafts Jan 9 What 15
edwards fire dept. Jan 8 Firechief091 5
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC