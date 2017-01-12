Gouverneur prison inmate charged with drug possession
State police on Thursday charged Julian Lopez, 28, an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, with felony first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is charged that on or about Oct. 12 at the prison and during a strip frisk, Mr. Lopez was found to have six Suboxone strips secreted in his anus while being admitted into the Special Housing Unit of the facility.
