Gouverneur Police Blotter Jan. 6 - 10

Bill L. Hiscock, 45, Gouverneur, was charged at 1:34 PM at his residence on US Hwy 11, Gouverneur with leaving the scene of personal injury accident, failure to comply with lawful order flag person, failed to keep right and operating without insurance. He was issued traffic summonses as the result of an investigation of a January 5, 2017 hit and run pedestrian incident on E. Barney St. involving a Gouverneur PD School Crossing Guard.

