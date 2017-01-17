Gouverneur man cited in hit and run of crossing guard
Village police on January 6 cited Bill L. Hiscock, 45, of Route 11, Gouverneur, with leaving the scene of personal injury accident, failure to comply with lawful order flag person, failed to keep right and operating without insurance. Police charge that at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at E. Barney and Caroline streets, Mr. Hiscock disregarded a Gouverneur Police Department school crossing guard's direction while students were being dismissed from the Gouverneur Central School, and struck her in the hip as he drove by and left the scene.
