Gouverneur man charged with DWI
State police on Sunday charged Michael L. Gilbo, 59, of 37 Fox Farm Road, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failure to keep right on a two-lane road and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|19 hr
|Wow
|108
|People that should never have kids
|Wed
|Dumbfucks
|71
|dope buyers
|Wed
|NotAJoke
|23
|Gouverneur man jailed for numerous area break-ins
|Wed
|Lockhimup
|5
|Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant...
|Wed
|Villager
|5
|MISSY HUGeASS
|Wed
|Lol
|26
|edwards fire dept.
|Jan 4
|help us in edwards
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC