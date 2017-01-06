Gouverneur man charged with DWI

State police on Sunday charged Michael L. Gilbo, 59, of 37 Fox Farm Road, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failure to keep right on a two-lane road and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

