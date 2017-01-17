Gouverneur man charged with choking teen

39 min ago

Village police on Jan. 8 charged Michael Flores, 37, of E. Barney Street, Gouverneur, with criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police charge that Mr. Flores engaged in a verbal argument with a 16-year-old female while another 14-year-old child was present and that he grabbed the 16-year-old by the throat rendering her unable to breath for several seconds.

