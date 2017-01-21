Gouverneur man charged with assault
Police charge that on Dec. 16, at the American Legion Post #65, 163 E. Main St., Mr. Hartle, while engaged in a physical altercation with another, did recklessly cause physical injury to a third party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gibbie
|18 min
|brown
|2
|good news for this town
|3 hr
|just information
|1
|Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv?
|4 hr
|Doorha
|14
|Zach Richardson
|Fri
|pickle
|20
|How about them DG girls
|Thu
|Hero
|12
|Corey Bush
|Thu
|Culluna
|2
|Katelin T (Katelins country crafts)
|Thu
|wetonhot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC