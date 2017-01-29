Gouverneur gains hospitalist program
Hospitalists provide specialized care of hospitalized, or acute care, patients whose conditions take a sudden turn for the worse, or who suddenly develop a condition after being admitted. Whether admitted through the emergency department or by a primary care provider, hospitalists see the patients in the hospital and enable primary care providers to spend more time with patients in the office setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Fuller
|Fri
|Wth
|1
|Katelin T (Katelins country crafts)
|Fri
|Dumbfucks
|7
|Isaac Weller
|Fri
|Betty
|4
|Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv?
|Fri
|Really
|31
|An open letter from Scott Reddick (Jul '10)
|Jan 26
|Hmmm
|16
|Fowler judge
|Jan 25
|Brad
|1
|Zach Richardson
|Jan 25
|Zach
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC