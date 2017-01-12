Gouverneur duo charged in multiple area burglaries
State police on Dec. 29 charged Joshua R. Daniels, 34, of 275 West Barney St., and on Jan. 5 charged Thomas M. Barbarito, 36, of 42 Park St., each with two counts of felony third-degree burglary. Mr. Barbarito was charged with an additional third count of third-degree burglary.
