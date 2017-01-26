Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Se...

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Charles C. Van Vleet Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association , announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.17 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2017. This dividend will be paid on March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An open letter from Scott Reddick (Jul '10) 2 hr Hmmm 16
Who is the biggest bar sl*t of gouv? 3 hr Lol 23
Isaac Weller 6 hr Brianna 1
Fowler judge 13 hr Brad 1
Zach Richardson 14 hr Zach 22
good news 14 hr Love Jerry 2
Corey Bush Tue Vancouver 3
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC