Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Charles C. Van Vleet Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association , announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.17 per share for all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2017. This dividend will be paid on March 31, 2017.

