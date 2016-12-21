BOCES offering SAT/ACT workshop for high school juniors
St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services offers the SAT/ACT workshop to high school juniors taking the Scholastic Assessment Test and/or the ACT exam this spring. Classes will be held at the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Educational Services Center, 40 W. Main St., Canton, on seven Sundays starting March 5. Workshop classes are 2½ hours long and are offered on Sundays for fewer conflicts with extracurricular activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People that should never have kids
|1 hr
|Lol
|66
|Cambry Court's new housing!
|17 hr
|What
|8
|Katelins country crafts
|Dec 31
|trump for god 2020
|14
|Robbery
|Dec 31
|harper
|5
|Gouverneur man jailed for numerous area break-ins
|Dec 31
|Lockemup
|2
|dope buyers
|Dec 31
|been there
|21
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|Dec 30
|Wow
|106
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC