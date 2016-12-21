BOCES offering SAT/ACT workshop for high school juniors

St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services offers the SAT/ACT workshop to high school juniors taking the Scholastic Assessment Test and/or the ACT exam this spring. Classes will be held at the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Educational Services Center, 40 W. Main St., Canton, on seven Sundays starting March 5. Workshop classes are 2½ hours long and are offered on Sundays for fewer conflicts with extracurricular activities.

