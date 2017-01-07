Area students named to SUNY Canton Pr...

Area students named to SUNY Canton Presidenta s List

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

To receive President's List honors, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Kayley S. Wells, a graphic and multimedia design major, from Brasher Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gouverneur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I heard Bob Garafalo died ??? 3 hr Wtf 2
People that should never have kids 17 hr Lol 72
Casablanca Five (Sep '11) Fri Wow 108
dope buyers Jan 4 NotAJoke 23
News Gouverneur man jailed for numerous area break-ins Jan 4 Lockhimup 5
News Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant... Jan 4 Villager 5
MISSY HUGeASS Jan 4 Lol 26
See all Gouverneur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gouverneur Forum Now

Gouverneur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gouverneur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Gouverneur, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC