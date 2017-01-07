Area students named to SUNY Canton Presidenta s List
To receive President's List honors, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Kayley S. Wells, a graphic and multimedia design major, from Brasher Falls.
