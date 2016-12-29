Two St. Lawrence County residents charged with felony DWI
EDWARDS – State police on Dec. 20 charged Jesse J. Johnson, 34, of Gouverneur, with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions and aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies. He was additionally cited for failure to obey a police officer and illegal signal, both infractions and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
