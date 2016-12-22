Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant county legislature seat
There are 2 comments on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant county legislature seat. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:
Three residents have stepped forward to express their interest in the District 5 St. Lawrence County Legislature seat vacated by legislator Travis E. Dann, a Republican. The candidates include Henry J. Leader, a Republican who serves as attorney for both the town and village of Gouverneur.
#1 Yesterday
Mike Mcquade who stole from Whites lumber while employed there. Yeah that's who we want representing us. That worked out well with the criminal mayor we had.
#2 23 hrs ago
Henry Leader can't do the job he has now. Really??????? No worse Mayor McDouchebag.
