There are on the Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant county legislature seat. In it, Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal reports that:

Three residents have stepped forward to express their interest in the District 5 St. Lawrence County Legislature seat vacated by legislator Travis E. Dann, a Republican. The candidates include Henry J. Leader, a Republican who serves as attorney for both the town and village of Gouverneur.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.