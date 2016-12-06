St. Lawrence County legislators pass resolution asking DA Mary Rain to resign
A frustrated St. Lawrence County Legislature voted 12-2 Monday night in favor of a resolution that asks District Attorney Mary E. Rain to resign from office “as soon as possible.” Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, a vocal critic of Ms. Rain, introduced the measure which for a second time also asks Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to initiate an investigation into Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Gouverneur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casablanca Five (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Lololol
|104
|Three Gouverneur residents interested in vacant...
|23 hr
|Ridiculous
|2
|People that should never have kids
|Fri
|Bitchface
|31
|edwards fire dept.
|Dec 22
|wetonhot
|2
|Teddy Travis
|Dec 22
|truth
|22
|Katelins country crafts
|Dec 21
|truth
|8
|Justice for Amber mote
|Dec 21
|Unreal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gouverneur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC