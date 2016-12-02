Property Sales

Property Sales

Friday Dec 2

Town of Gouverneur: 50 acres more or less, bounded by Old State Highway and Route 11, John Hitchman, Charleston, S.C., sold to Team Blevins, LLC, Gouverneur $129,000 Town of Morristown: Parcel 1) 1.01 acres more or less, Parcel 2) 0.76 of an acre more or less, bounded by River Road, Helen Sue Wilson , Estate of Allan C. Bogardus, Ogdensburg, sold to Mary M. Farley, Gouverneur $250,000 Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1) 7.27 acres more or less, Parcel 2) 1.3 acres more or less, Section 76, Jonathan M. Towne, Colton, sold to David Bentley, Potsdam $129,850 Town of Rossie: Unknown acres, Lot 9, Robert S. and Rosemarie O'Gorman, Chester, sold to Dieter V. Gerecke and Kathleen M. Rummy, Marietta $58,500 Town of Macomb: 0.92 of an acre more or less, bounded by Hickory Lake, Michael J. Proch and Cindy J. Mahan, Cicero, sold to John Hart and Dawn Mahan, Cicero $90,000 Village of Waddington: Unknown ... (more)

Gouverneur, NY

